Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 381 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VMware by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,529 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in VMware by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,783 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in VMware by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,820 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in VMware by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 5,974 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $183.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $1,962,457.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,956 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,611. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

