Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 283 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fortinet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,057,000 after purchasing an additional 386,796 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $146.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.74. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

