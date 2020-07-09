Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 131 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,361,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

