Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 11,297 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $140.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.00. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

