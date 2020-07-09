Fulton Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $139,562,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,643,000 after acquiring an additional 776,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 506.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 413,583 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after acquiring an additional 312,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $115.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.27. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.