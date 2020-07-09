Fulton Bank N. A. Invests $225,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.44.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

