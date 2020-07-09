Fulton Bank N. A. Invests $212,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 99,630 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.