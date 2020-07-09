Fulton Bank N. A. Has $220,000 Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Steris were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Steris by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,591,000 after buying an additional 161,410 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steris by 116.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after buying an additional 2,735,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Steris by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Steris by 4.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,303,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steris by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after buying an additional 449,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

