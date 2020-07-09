Fulton Bank N. A. Buys Shares of 2,335 Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Etsy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 183.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $886,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,662.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $3,016,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,267,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,589 shares of company stock worth $36,498,145. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

