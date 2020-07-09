Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,611,000 after buying an additional 505,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,969 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 23.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,639,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,275,000 after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 100.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,102 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $144.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 150.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $152.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.81.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

