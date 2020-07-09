FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 49,498 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FOX by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

