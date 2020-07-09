Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $661,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.