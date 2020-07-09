Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $160.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

