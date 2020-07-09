Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $185.85 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.85.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

