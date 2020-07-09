Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

FTNT stock opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $149.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,263,717.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

