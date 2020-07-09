Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 152.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 470,046 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 458,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 369,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after buying an additional 218,231 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

