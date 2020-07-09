FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.94.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $253.64 on Thursday. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.33.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 637.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

