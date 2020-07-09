First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

