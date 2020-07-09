First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $110.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.