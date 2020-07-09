First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.