First American Trust FSB Buys 4,563 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.9% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $381.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,652.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $381.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.38.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

