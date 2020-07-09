First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Raised to $60.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FAF. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens lowered shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

FAF stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

