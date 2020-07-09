FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered FibroGen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.14. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.29 per share, with a total value of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 32,442.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

