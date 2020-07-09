Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $96.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -143.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,789.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 20,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $459,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,303 shares of company stock worth $7,393,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fastly by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 37,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Fastly by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 77,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Fastly by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.