Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.55.

Shares of FAST opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

