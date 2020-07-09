F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

FFIV opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.88. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $245,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,305.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,530 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $682,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after buying an additional 725,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 68.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

