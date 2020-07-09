Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Exfo from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exfo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

EXFO opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Exfo has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exfo will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exfo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.02% of Exfo worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

