Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

Shares of Exfo stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Exfo has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $173.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

EXFO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exfo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exfo from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

