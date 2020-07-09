ExclusiveCoin Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $279,906.54 and $499.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

