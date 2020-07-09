Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.24. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,541 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,684 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,951 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.6% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.