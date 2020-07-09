Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline Sells 2,819 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $423,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,629.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Imad Mouline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,385,580.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $151.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 0.51. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Everbridge by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Everbridge by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

