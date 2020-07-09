Ether-1 Hits Market Capitalization of $194,988.33 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Ether-1 has a market cap of $194,988.33 and $12,561.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,068,049 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.