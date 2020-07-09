Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 361,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $188.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.03.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.