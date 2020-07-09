Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 361,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,685,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

EL opened at $188.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.03. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.