Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,670,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85,739 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $557,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Equifax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $180.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

