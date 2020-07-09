EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,179,000 after buying an additional 1,422,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,973 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after buying an additional 347,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,843,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.46.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total transaction of $109,563.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $337,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $255.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.95. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

