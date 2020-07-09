EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,579 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,753,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 324,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.46.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $337,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $579,141.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM opened at $255.66 on Thursday. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $258.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.21 and its 200-day moving average is $218.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

