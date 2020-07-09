Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $89,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Argus cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.12.

LMT opened at $350.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.58. The company has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

