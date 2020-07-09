Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $89.66 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $89,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after buying an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $257.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $655.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $241.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

