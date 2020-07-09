Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 62,664 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $119,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $287.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $288.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.