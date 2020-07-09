Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $148,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,936,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after buying an additional 651,842 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $170.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $131.16 and a 1 year high of $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

