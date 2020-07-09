Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,818 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $113,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $316.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

