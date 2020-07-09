Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 69,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.