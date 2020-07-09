Ellevest Inc. Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $54,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC stock opened at $119.12 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

