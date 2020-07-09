Ellevest Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $754,296,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

CAT opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average of $125.40. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.