Ellevest Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 298,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 107,921 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $117.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

