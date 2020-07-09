Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $214.10 on Thursday. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.56.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $2,260,123.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,550. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

