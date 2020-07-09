Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $214.10 on Thursday. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.56.
In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $2,260,123.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,550. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.