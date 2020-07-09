Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 294.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 178.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.47.

Wix.Com stock opened at $292.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -157.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $297.21.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.