Ellevest Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $5,348,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,248,000 after buying an additional 404,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,009,000 after buying an additional 786,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,569,000 after buying an additional 78,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $606,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $153.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.47. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.