Ellevest Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

